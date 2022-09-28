The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, an advocate for social justice, announced that the 2022 recipient of the International Indigenous Leadership Award is Josefina Tunki, President, Shuar People of Ecuador.
KENSINGTON, N.H., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, an advocate for social justice, announced that the 2022 recipient of the International Indigenous Leadership Award is Josefina Tunki, President, Shuar People of Ecuador.
Tunki will accept the award at the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards Dinner on October 19, 2022, at Alnoba in Kensington, New Hampshire. The award includes a $10,000 donation to the nonprofit of Tunki's choice.
The International Indigenous Leadership Award honors an Indigenous leader outside the U.S. who serves as a bold defender of Mother Earth, inspires communities to action and one who honors and applies traditional beliefs to the most pressing environmental problems of our day.
Josefina Tunki is the first female president of the Shuar People of Ecuador, Indigenous defenders of the Amazon against the predations of the state and the mining companies.
"Alnoba is honored to recognize Josefina's extraordinary bravery," said Harriet and Alan E. Lewis, Co-Founders of Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation.
Harriet and Alan E. Lewis launched the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards in 2018 to honor brave and brilliant leaders whose courage, wisdom or potential inspire us.
For more information about Alnoba or the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards, visit http://www.alnoba.org.
About Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation
The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation stands for social justice, transforming people's lives and building strong communities by empowering young people, developing courageous leaders and creating strong alliances with key strategic partners to help save the earth we share. Since 1981, the Foundation has donated more than $250M to over 500 environmental and social justice projects in 50 countries around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.