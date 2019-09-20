The Russian anti-doping agency could face suspension again based on information indicating data from the Moscow drug-testing lab had been manipulated before being delivered to the World Anti-Doping Agency earlier this year, a person familiar with the case told The Associated Press.
WADA reinstated Russia’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA) after gaining access to long-sought-after data that was to be used to confirm doping positives stemming from the country’s plans to cheat so athletes could win medals at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and other events.
Handing over the data was among the critical requirements for the reinstatement, and WADA extended a Dec. 31, 2018, deadline by more than two weeks, then deemed its negotiations a success when it received the data.
But eight months later, and with the Tokyo Olympics less than a year away, there is a report indicating the data might have been manipulated before it was handed over, according the person familiar with the report, who spoke to AP but requested anonymity because the report had not been made public.
