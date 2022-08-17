Always Best Care Logo (PRNewsfoto/Always Best Care)

Leading Senior Care Franchise Follows Year of Double-Digit Sales Growth with New Franchisee Agreements Signed and Continued Focus on Nationwide Expansion

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that it has signed new franchise agreements in Seattle, Washington, Orlando, Florida, and Humble, Texas, welcoming new owners to the system and expanding its brand presence in key states. These agreements come as the leading senior care franchise system in the United States continues to capitalize on over 10% sales growth in 2021 and an increased demand for in-home senior care by targeting new markets around the country for expansion.

