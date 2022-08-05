iRobot logo. (PRNewsfoto/iRobot Corp.)

iRobot logo. (PRNewsfoto/iRobot Corp.)

 By iRobot Corporation

Since introducing the Roomba vacuum in 2002, iRobot has continued to delight customers with every product generation, saving customers valuable time previously spent on household chores

The team at iRobot has developed innovative cleaning products that customers love

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.