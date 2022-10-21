One of five of its kind globally, Amazon's newest fulfillment center in Barrhaven, Ontario, will create more than 2,500 jobs

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Amazon Canada celebrated the opening of its newest and most advanced robotics facility, YOW3, in Barrhaven, Ontario. The only facility of its kind in Canada, and one of only five globally, YOW3 will create more than 2,500 jobs and offer an opportunity for employees to work alongside some of the company's most cutting-edge technology.

