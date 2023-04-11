WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) announced today the launch of their new journal dedicated to the evolving demands placed on physician and non-physician administrators of healthcare; the Healthcare Administration Leadership and Management (HALM) Journal.

 The HALM Journal will deliver results-oriented guidance for a healthcare industry moving towards inter-professional teams in a way that can create a positive impact on patient care outcomes and population health. HALM Journal is a guide to sound fiscal practice, physician and non-physician leadership issues, human resources, health IT, patient-centric care, health law and malpractice topics, and secrets of the best-run healthcare practices.


