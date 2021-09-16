Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI): Policyholders' COVID-19 Vaccine Status Does Not Affect Life Insurance Claims
WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) Senior Health Actuary Jan Graeber issued the following statement on misinformation relating to COVID-19 vaccines:
"We said it before and, unfortunately, we must say it again because misinformation about life insurance claims and the COVID-19 vaccine continues to spread.
"Policyholders should rest assured that nothing has changed in the claims-paying process as a result of COVID-19 vaccinations. Life insurance policies are very clear on how they work, and what cause, if any, might lead to the denial of a claim. A policyholder's decision to receive or not receive a vaccine for COVID-19 is not one of them. Nothing has changed in life insurers' claims paying process.
"Policyholders should reach out to their life insurance companies, agents or financial professionals for their COVID-related questions. They will be happy to help."
The American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) is the leading trade association driving public policy and advocacy on behalf of the life insurance industry. 90 million American families rely on the life insurance industry for financial protection and retirement security. ACLI's member companies are dedicated to protecting consumers' financial wellbeing through life insurance, annuities, retirement plans, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, reinsurance, and dental, vision and other supplemental benefits. ACLI's 280 member companies represent 95 percent of industry assets in the United States.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.