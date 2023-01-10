$1.2 Million Awarded to Nation's Most Promising Young Scientists and Their Schools in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Society for Science (the Society) today announced the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The 300 scholars will be awarded $2,000 each and their schools will be awarded $2,000 for each enrolled scholar.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.