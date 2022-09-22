With Home Ownership Feeling Out of Reach for Most Individuals, Fractional Ownership Platform, Pairadime, Launches To Solve Growing Need for Co-Buying Solutions

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Buying has gained popularity in the past few years but with housing prices at an all-time high, up more than 43% over the last 2 years, and a recession looming, buyers are seeking smaller mortgages, and "house hacking" has quickly become the new norm. Launching today out of beta, Pairadime, a new end-to-end fractional ownership solution on a mission to simplify the co-buying process, conducted a survey of 1000 millennials in the US around their outlook on home buying. It turns out that millennials are looking for smart solutions to achieve their home ownership dreams.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.