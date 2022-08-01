Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection returns with chic style workshops and high-energy runway shows, providing support to local nonprofits

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most highly anticipated fashion event in the Pacific Northwest returns as Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection with premier runway shows Oct. 7 – 8. The Collection is setting the stage with the best fall fashion looks and all the inspiration for this season's styles. Don't miss beauty and style workshops and interactive experiences throughout September leading up to these two iconic runway shows. Tickets are now available and are expected to sell out fast; tickets may be purchased at fashionweekbellevue.com.

