ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council awarded an $11.5 million contract Monday for construction of a second pipeline between the intake pump station and the water treatment plant on the Skagit River, as well as a second storage tank for treated water.
IMCO General Construction will construct a pipeline, the 2.1-million-gallon water tank and associated inter-connecting pipes, valves and flow meters. IMCO built the water treatment plant in 2013, replacing an older treatment plant on the same property.
With a second pipeline, treatment plant workers will be able to take one pipeline down for inspection and service without loss of water service. The existing 42-inch-diameter water pipeline has been in operation since the 1970s.
“It’s never been inspected, it’s never been serviced. It’s been in constant use ever since it was built,” Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer told the City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.