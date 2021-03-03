Developer fees charged to help pay for the impact of growth on city parks will be increased effective Sept. 1 — the first increase in 23 years.
The Anacortes City Council approved the fees Monday. Berk Consulting conducted a rate study in December that takes into account projected population growth in the city.
The fees will help pay the costs of $4 million in capital projects. For the first time, an impact fee will be charged for commercial development — the idea being that businesses contribute to park use.
Currently, the residential impact fee is $616, no matter the size of the development. Under the new structure, the fees will be $1,362 for a single-family home and $981 per multifamily unit — lower than those in Oak Harbor and Sedro-Woolley, but slightly higher than those in Mount Vernon. The impact fee in Anacortes for retail development will be $1,146; for industrial, $573; and for government, schools and services, $1,763.
Council members agreed on the need to raise the fees but expressed concern over how increases may affect housing costs and, thus, affordability. Council member Matt Miller suggested phasing in the increase. Council member Ryan Walters preferred delaying implementation of the fees to give developers time to plan for increases. Raising fees now could disrupt existing development plans for which existing fees are already built into financing, he said.
Council member Carolyn Moulton agreed. She made a motion that the fees take effect on Sept. 1; Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath seconded and the motion was unanimously approved (Council member Jeremy Carter was absent).
The fees revenue will help pay for improvements for Grand View Cemetery; a maintenance building and public restroom at Washington Park; a pocket park on South Commercial Avenue; beach restoration and parking lot improvements at Heart Lake; trail and viewpoint improvements at Cap Sante; lighting and field improvements at Storvik Park; path and trailhead improvements at major trails and parks; a restroom, sidewalks and parking lot improvements at Ace of Hearts Park; and a neighborhood park at West Sixth Street and Minnesota Avenue.
Some facilities are showing their age. Grand View Cemetery had been running out of space, though a large expansion is now underway. Storvik Park’s soccer field hasn’t been renovated since it was developed in 1973, according to Parks Director Jonn Lunsford said.
“We can really use some help there to make it drain better and be a better year-round turf field,” he said. Lighting will be converted to LED, which will have less of an impact on energy use and the neighborhood.
Meanwhile, the council is also considering a 10% increase in user fees at Washington Park to meet the cost of improvements and maintenance. That proposal will be considered later.
Camping fees would still be lower than those at Deception Pass State Park, according to a comparison chart.
Washington Park usually pays for itself but took a financial hit in 2019-20 — first, from storm damage to the pier at the boat launch; and then, from the pandemic.
Revenues from boating actually increased to $75,384 last year from $58,855 in 2019 after the new boat launch pier opened. However, camping revenues fell significantly. They were $179,087 in 2020 compared to $213,487 in 2019.
