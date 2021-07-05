Anacortes drew a crowd for its Fourth of July parade and celebration Sunday. Residents gathered for the town photo, followed by a program by the new town crier, August Wolff, and Mayor Laurie Gere. Then, 9-year-old Willow Seixas sang the national anthem before the parade kicked off working its way up Commercial Avenue. A professional fireworks display was featured over Fidalgo Bay at dark.
