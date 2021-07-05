Anacortes drew a crowd for its Fourth of July parade and celebration Sunday. Residents gathered for the town photo, followed by a program by the new town crier, August Wolff, and Mayor Laurie Gere. Then, 9-year-old Willow Seixas sang the national anthem before the parade kicked off working its way up Commercial Avenue. A professional fireworks display was featured over Fidalgo Bay at dark.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.