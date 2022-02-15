The Anacortes High School boys basketball team fell in its first district game Friday, Feb. 11, breaking its five-game winning streak.

The team lost to the Lakewood Cougars 61-50.

“We did a good job in the first half and had poor execution on both ends in the second half,” Anacortes coach Brett Senff said.

Anacortes’ John-Fritz Von Hagel finished with 19 points and Jacob Hayes with 12.

Although they lost, the team moved to the next round, taking on Squalicum Monday night. 

Anacortes lost 70-68.

 

