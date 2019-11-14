ANACORTES — October is gone and Halloween has passed, but that doesn’t mean there’s no occasion to dress up.
The Anacortes Public Library will host its fifth annual genre night, and this year the theme is “Sci-Fi” (science fiction, for those not in the know), at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the library, 1220 10th St.
The free event features costume contests, games, prizes and activities for all ages.
