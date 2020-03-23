ANACORTES — One resident of Chandler’s Square Retirement Community has tested positive for COVID-19, and a second resident is being evaluated, according to a news release Sunday from the Anacortes Mayor’s Office.
Both were at Island Hospital on Sunday, though the person confirmed as positive was expected to soon be released to stay with a family member, where they will remain in isolation, the release states.
The resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, March 19, while in the hospital and is “recovering well,” Chandler’s Square Executive Director Blake Olin wrote Saturday in an email to family members of residents.
Chandler’s Square was notified of the diagnosis Saturday by the resident’s health care provider, Olin wrote.
Skagit County Public Health notifies all close contacts of COVID-19 cases, who are given instructions for quarantine precautions, Mayor Laurie Gere’s office said in the news release.
Skagit County Public Health is consulting with the state Department of Health and Chandler’s Square staff members regarding testing safety protocols, the release states.
“Public Health has been working since early March to provide resources to high-risk senior communities,” according to the release. “Staff conducted visits to every skilled nursing, long-term care, and assisted living facility in the county to provide preparedness information. Public Health has also conducted daily weekday phone calls with each skilled nursing, long-term care, and assisted living facility in the county, as well as weekly phone calls with all senior housing communities.”
The confirmed patient from Chandler’s Square was feeling unwell and self-isolated starting March 11, Olin wrote.
“The resident was in contact with their health care provider and on March 19, this individual went in for further assessment at the hospital (and) was held for COVID testing,” the email states.
Gere’s office said the mayor will meet with leaders from Island Hospital and Skagit County Public Health on Monday to get updates and will provide additional details to the public.
