...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Six people were injured in a collision Sunday afternoon on eastbound Highway 20 at La Conner Whitney Road.
According to Washington State Patrol, the accident occurred before 2:30 p.m. when a Ford XPL that had stopped at a red light on Highway 20 was struck by a Ford Explorer that did not stop. Two adults and three children from Oak Harbor were injured when their stopped Ford XPL was hit by the other vehicle. The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 39-year-oldl Bothell woman, was also hurt.
Both vehicles ended up in the westbound turn lane, according to a press release from State Patrol.
All six people were transported to Island Hospital in Anacortes, according to the release. Information about the severity of injuries was not yet available.
The investigation as to the cause continues, but the driver who struck the Ford XPL is facing charges of felon in posession of a firearm and violation of an ignition interlock requirement, according to the press release.
