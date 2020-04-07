A Simple Gesture Anacortes is being flooded with food and home goods after reaching out to donors this month.
The organization, which collects bags of food and other essentials every two months to stock the Anacortes Salvation Army Food Bank, was scheduled to pick up donations on April 11.
The group had worked out having drivers picking up food safely, but worried about the actually sorting of the food, which usually takes several hours in a small space, founder Sue Monaghan said. Organizers couldn’t figure out a way to keep everyone safe while the food was being sorted.
So the group made the “huge decision” to cancel the April 11 pickup, Monaghan said. Instead, it turned to its donors and asked them to drop their donations outside the Salvation Army buildin. With food being dropped off as donors had time, instead of all at once, organizers had more time to sort.
“We would have time to get it done, without drowning in cans,” she said.
The request to drop off donations went out March 25. By April 2, the group had collected roughly 1,400 pounds of food and 120 pounds of household goods, Monaghan said.
Donors are asked to drop off their food and goods in disposable bags (rather than the regular red, cloth bags) to a cart located outside the Salvation Army in Anacortes.
Donations should be dropped off during office hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday so that donations don’t sit out overnight, Monaghan said.
Food shortages right now are spaghetti sauce, pasta, jam and jelly, single-serve fruit cups, single-serve applesauce cups, macaroni and cheese, meals-in-a-can, soups, Ensure-type drinks, canned meats (except tuna), sugar and flour.
The special request for April is for toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissues and disinfectant wipes.
A Simple Gesture Anacortes is accepting monetary donations online at a-simple-gesture-anacortes.square.site, or by mailing a check payable to A Simple Gesture-Anacortes, P.O. Box 1413, Anacortes, WA 98221.
In addition to its standard food bank, A Simple Gesture also helps stock food pantries around town. Red Bag Pantries are available outside of the Anacortes library and fire station, with food available 24/7, Monaghan said.
A Simple Gesture also partnered with the Anacortes Family Center to create emergency food boxes. To request a box, email samantha@anacortesfamily.org.
