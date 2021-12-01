Christmas trees now being sold by Kiwanis Sunrisers outside of Sebo's Hardware in Anacortes made a long journey here, including on a conveyer belt at a tree farm in Mossyrock, about 200 miles away. (November 2021)
Christmas trees are going up all over the country as the holiday season kicks off in full force, whether harvested in the wild, grown on a farm or put together in a factory.
Many of the trees that will adorn Anacortes homes will be sold here by the Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers club. The club has sold trees to raise money to support various local programs and activities for roughly 30 years.
The trees weren’t grown here, though.
Last week, a couple of volunteers from the Kiwanis Sunrisers club left Anacortes at 3:45 a.m. in a U-Haul truck to head about 200 miles south to Mossyrock. They watched tree after tree make its way up a conveyer belt to sit on the growing stack inside.
With the truck filled with 259 varieties of firs and weighing about 18,000 pounds, the club members made their way back to Anacortes, where another team of volunteers, including club members and Anacortes High School students, unloaded the lovely branches and set them up in a tree lot in the Sebo’s Hardware parking lot.
Customers were waiting to pick out a tree even before the unloading was done.
The club expects to sell far more than the 259 trees. The club will go back for more trees, with the last trip on Dec. 6, fundraiser manager Kjell Carlsen said. Last year, it sold 670 trees.
The club rents the truck from the U-Haul location on Highway 20, which offers a deep discount and is a big reason the club can continue the fundraiser, which should bring in about $50,000, Carlsen said.
After paying the cost of the truck and the trees, the rest goes right back into the Anacortes community, club President Gordon Hay said. The Kiwanis club supports area programs, including those for youths in Anacortes, early education programs and food banks, he said.
