The Anacortes Waterfront Alliance has experienced many ups and downs in 2020 as it faces the COVID-19 pandemic.
The alliance formed in 2017 out of the Anacortes Small Boating Center. The group focuses on sailing programs, the Anacortes High School sailing team, private sailing lessons, open sail and paddle board rentals.
It also normally hosts a Summer Learn to Sail program, sponsored by the Anacortes Park and Recreation department, but it was canceled this summer due to COVID-19. The resulting income reduction led the organization to lay off its community boating director, said Skip Dassler, member of alliance’s Communications Committee.
For now, the group’s Board of Directors will handle operations.
While the alliance is funded mainly through donations, fundraisers and membership fees, some expenses are covered by payments for summer programs. That included the boating director’s salary, covered mostly by the Learn to Sail Program, Dassler said.
Though this year’s program was canceled, the alliance still saw growth in its open sail program, standing paddle board rentals and private instructions, he said.
“Our open sail and private instructions did pretty well once we figured out how to use Facebook and actually opened up better social media channels with the community. That’s what it really took. Once people found out we were doing it, they came,” Dassler said.
The AWA will continue all current programs and the board fully expects to be able to hire a community boating director in the spring, Dassler said.
The group anticipates growth in new programs such as a rowing program and continues growth in paddle board rentals and open sail in the upcoming year. Dassler said.
The Anacortes High School sailing students are practicing until November, and the alliance is also looking to host community information forums on a variety of topics. They’ve hosted some in the past on knots and sailboat racing rules.
“Once we can get outside again, we are all just ready to go,” Dassler said.
