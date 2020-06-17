Bubbles and music filled the air as people of all ages stood around cul-de-sacs, parks and driveways Saturday and watched the AMPulance Tour.
The tour, hosted by the Anacortes Music Project and transported by a converted ambulance, featured the music of Tom Savage and Chris Nickerson of the band Ebb, Slack and Flood and the circus talents of Wren and Della. AMP board member Doug Cassidy purchased the old ambulance this winter, with plans to turn it into something for the Music Project, but when COVID-19 hit, everything ground to a halt,AMP member Sommer Carter said.
“We are so thankful we live in a community of musicians and artists,” she said.
The weather was warm for the first tour, which Carter said should be the first of many this summer.
Early in the week, community members could request an AMPulance visit to their house or neighborhood. Then, the Anacortes Music Project posted on Facebook where it would be stopping.
Some fans followed the tour from place to place, either in cars or on bikes.
The best part about setting up in a street corner is that people can also hear what’s going on and will come out of the houses to listen and watch, Carter said.
“We can safely keep music going this summer,” she said.
On Saturday, the AMPulance made six stops during a two-hour tour.
