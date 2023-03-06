The Anacortes High School boys basketball team brought home the league title and the district title this year, but couldn't progress at the state tournament.
The team fell in the first two rounds to end its season with a 21-4 record.
"We didn't play our best," coach Brett Senff said. "When you play teams this good, you have to play your best."
The Seahawks lost to the Enumclaw Hornets 63-41 Wednesday, March 1, to end the season.
The No. 10-seeded Hornets (22-3) even hit a half-court shot at the end of the third quarter to push their lead to 51-25.
The second-seeded Seahawks never led in the game. They trailed 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and 35-13 at the half.
Anacortes (21-4) was 6-for-16 shooting (37.5) in the first half and finished the game 16-for-40 (40%).
From behind the arc, the Seahawks were 4-for-17 (23.5%).
John-Fritz Von Hagel was the only Anacortes player to reach double figures in scoring with 11 points.
The Seahawks' Davis Fogle, Skagit County's second leading scorer, tallied just six points, 20 below his season average.
Still, the team has a lot to celebrate this year, Senff said.
"I'm proud of our boys and our school," he said. "... This season was a big success. It was something special."
The student body showed up in a big way this year, as did the rest of the community, Senff said. The turnout was great even for away games, he said. That support helped the team play better, he said.
The future of Anacortes basketball is bright.
Two sophomores and one junior will return to the starting varsity squad after six seniors graduate this year. Others are ready to get off the bench and into the game, Senff said.
A handful of junior varsity players are ready for the varsity level, too, he said. The varsity team went 20-0 this year, and the C Team had a great record, too, so the talent is there, Senff said.
