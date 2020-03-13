Six churches in Anacortes will be holding services via online streaming this weekend in light of the COVID-19 spread in Skagit County, and others have cancelled services entirely.
The Anacortes Christian Church, 1211 M Ave., will be holding it’s 10 a.m. Sunday services online for the next four weeks. Only essential church staff will be in the building, and attendees are encouraged to watch from home, office manager Nancy Yount said. The stream can be accessed on the church’s website.
The Rev. Diane Ramerman of the Christ Episcopal Church, 1216 Seventh St., said services and activities will be suspended through March 29, but Sunday service will be livestreamed on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. There will not be a meeting of the congregation, she said, but afterward a Zoom hangout will be offered to members so they can connect digitally with each other. Midweek services and small groups will be held on Zoom as well.
“We’re learning new things, new electronics,” Ramerman said. The Red Door Thrift Store, operated by the church, will also be closed during this time. A self-contained service will continue at Chandler Square, where Ramerman said several members live, and church staff will deliver materials so the residents can run service themselves.
“There is just so much to do in trying to figure out where the issues will pop up, where the social isolation is that we need to tend to,” Ramerman said. “It’s interesting in a vulnerable population that we all still want to be together. Closing is the best way to help all of us and keep this from spreading too rapidly.”
Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1701 22nd St., will also have a service available to watch online, said the Rev. Thomas Parr. The congregation has been meeting at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, but the center recently informed the church that is has shut down completely to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Parr will be recording a sermon and sending a link to access it out to people. It will also be posted on the church’s website, where audio versions of previous sermons are also available, he said.
Parr is not sure how long the church will operate like this, but he said he is listening to recommendations from the Center for Disease Control.
“I feel like things change everyday. We may do the same thing next week,” Parr said. “As soon as we can get back to regularly gathering, that’s the best thing.”
New Pilgrims Community UCC, 2201 H Ave., will be worshipping via video conference through Zoom for the last three Sundays in March, and no events will be held during that time.
The Rev. Shelley Heller of the Center for Spiritual Living, 1013 Fifth St., said she has asked that people who are feeling ill or around people who are ill to stay at home, but in-person service will still be held. Those who stay at home can still tune in to the Facebook live stream on Sunday.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., has cancelled gathering for public worship through the remainder of the month, but will be livestreaming on Facebook, the Rev. Stephanie Hankie said. Livestreamed services will include a small group of musicians and an audiovisual tech person, she said.
The church will continue to host pop up blood drives through Bloodworks NW, and continue its weekend feeding program for kids which were both deemed essential services, Hankie said.
Churches with cancelled services for this weekend:
- First Baptist Church, 2717 J Ave., has cancelled services and extracurricular activities at the church through April 11. The plan is to open on Easter unless posted otherwise.
- United Methodist Church, 2201 H Ave., has cancelled Sunday service on March 15 and 22. All outside groups, except for the preschool, are suspended until April 13 when the church will reevaluate. Spaghetti dinner is still offered from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, but it is for take-out only.
- Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave., has suspended services for the weekend and all activities for the week have been cancelled, including the soup supper on Wednesday. The choice will be reevaluated in the upcoming week.
