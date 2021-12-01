The City of Anacortes and the Port of Anacortes are working together on three issues in the coming months.
The first project concerns the city’s sewer outfall project, which is expected to cost $19 million. Funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are expected to cover those costs, according to city staff.
The project comes after a February 2020 incident where a large amount of rainfall caused the outfall pipe to separate near the port's storm pond at Pier 2.
The city looked at several alignments, but decided on a path that goes out on U Avenue. That will minimize the impact on neighbors, including the port, Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer said at a Nov. 8 City Council meeting.
So far, the project has cost the city about $2 million on design and permitting. To move forward, the city must submit two documents to cross a Department of Natural Resources property. Both require port approval.
The city and port are moving forward with public meetings and should have drafts of approval documents to the City Council in early December.
Another project focuses on Second Street. The Port of Anacortes would like to obtain ownership of Second Street west of O Avenue. Staff of both entities have been discussing options, which are complicated because different state laws apply when it comes to vacating streets that end at the waterfront, according to city staff.
The city and port have not yet agreed on all terms. A new draft on the agreement is expected in the coming weeks.
The last project focuses on a general facilities charge for Pier 2. The city and port entered an interlocal agreement in 2011 where the city accepts the port’s stormwater runoff.
Because of new connections and a new sanitary sewer system, the city is looking to implement the charge to help pay for the impact that stormwater has on the system. The increase is according to the original agreement between the two.
They have been discussing terms and will likely see a draft amendment to their agreement in December.
