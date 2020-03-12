Anacortes Community Theatre will be closing its doors for two weeks and its upcoming production “High School Musical” will be delayed, according to an email from the theater’s board of directors.
Concerns about COVID-19, also called coronavirus, is causing state officials to call for the cancellation or delay of large public gatherings, including theater shows.
“High School Musical” was originally supposed to open April 3. Now, it will open Friday, April 17.
“Should the situation in the county escalate, we will reassess the opening date and postpone the show again. The show will go on!” the directors wrote in an email to ACT supporters.
The box office can still be reached by phone at 360-293-6829 or by email at act@acttheatre.com and tickets are available online.
The arts organization is also asking patrons for donations if they can’t see the show on its new nights, to help combat the financial hardship that comes from moving or canceling performances.
“If you would prefer not to make a donation, we can issue you a gift certificate of equal value, good for any future ACT show. On behalf of everyone at ACT, we truly appreciate your investment in us and our vibrant arts and culture community,” the directors wrote.
The ACT board of directors is made up of T.J. Fantini, Beth Greatorez, Fin Gross, Jessica Guzik, Ron Wohl, Bob Lundquist and Heather DeGroot.
