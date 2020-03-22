Starting Monday, March 23, the Anacortes School District will deliver meals to many students via bus.
Meals will be dropped off at bus stops each morning, Monday to Friday. A list of stops and times is available at asd103.org.
Anyone who lives within a half-mile of the high school can stop by the school to pick up their free meals.
Pickup at the high school is between 11 a.m. and noon school days outside the commons.
The district is asking parents to sign their kids up in advance so it knows how many meals to make. Sign-ups are at asd103.org.
Meal services are not available April 6-10, as part of the district’s planned spring break.
