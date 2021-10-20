Trail 132, which runs along the southern shore of Little Cranberry Lake, will likely soon be closed for good.
The City Council is expected to approve an Anacortes Community Forest Lands Comprehensive Plan, something that has been in the works since 2014, at its meeting Monday, Oct. 25.
City staff and the council have been discussing changes to wording and some updates to the plan over the past few weeks. The staff also collected public comment on the plan.
One of the biggest changes is the proposed closure of Trail 132, along the southern end of Little Cranberry Lake. The staff rarely supports the closure of a trail, but this one is close to the water, eroding and no longer safe or available for maintenance, Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director Bob Vaux said.
The council hosted a public hearing about the plan at its meeting Oct. 18. Several people spoke in favor of approving the plan, though some urged the council to revisit some issues soon. Some commenters, including Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands Executive Director Asa Deane, asked for more focus on climate change.
The council talked about aspects that could include tree disease and forest fire prevention. It also discussed regulations around e-bikes, but decided to hold off on making any decisions, asking instead for a committee to look into the issue and provide updates for a future version of the plan.
