Next to Alfred Currier and Anne Schreivogl’s house sits a specially made art space – complete with two soundproof studios.
The two artists built it in 2007, with north-facing windows high in the walls to help avoid the glare of the sun on works in progress.
Each can use their own studio without distracting the other.
For the most part, though, the door between them stays open to allow for conversation and ideas to flow back and forth between the couple. When it’s closed, someone needs to concentrate.
The two work in different styles. Schreivogl tends toward whimsical acrylics with a variety of subjects, many in the form of cats or other animals. Currier prefers oils and tends to create realistic scenes, such as migrant workers in the tulip fields, for which he is locally known.
The couple doesn’t collaborate on projects often — at least on purpose. But they do influence each other. As they chat and walk back and forth between the studios, they will sometimes notice their works-in-progress taking on similar colors.
A lifetime of art
Both Currier and Schreivogl grew up loving art, and travel had a defining role in their efforts.
As a child, Currier moved with his mother from California to Ohio via train. During the long ride, he started drawing the faces of the people he saw around him.
His love of art and drawing people was born.
“It stuck with me,” he said.
As an adult, Currier said he realized he might not be able to make a living at it. He went to school to study art and design but ended up dropping out to focus on his young family and run a bike shop.
Eventually, he took art classes again and left the business to focus on his art full time.
He started painting in the streets of Chicago and earned himself space in area galleries.
Eventually, he met some migrant workers. He started painting them working in the fields, something he is known for today around the Skagit Valley.
“I would draw them in the fields and then keep up with them and get to know them and about their lives,” he said.
He became involved with the rights of migrant workers, something he is still passionate about.
At one point, Currier was chosen to be the featured artist to paint tulip fields in Holland. But he found that just painting fields of flowers didn’t interest him.
It’s not about the fields; it’s about the people, he said.
Just like his subjects, Currier keeps coming back to his chosen medium.
“I’ve done it all – pastels, watercolor – but oil is my preference,” he said.
He paints in impasto, meaning he layers paint onto his canvas, giving his final works a 3-D textured look.
He works in a triad of color, using red, yellow and blue in each different section of his painting.
That way, when the light changes throughout the day, it will bring out different shades in the painting, Currier said.
“It always changes,” he said.
Capturing memories
Schreivogl studied computer science and French at Western and then spent her 20s traveling, including to France and bicycling across the country. To help remember and truly experience her trip, she took with her a small watercolor set and started painting the scenes she saw along the way.
She did the same while teaching English in Japan.
“It was a thread woven through my life,” she said.
If she ran into something that didn’t make sense or that she felt she needed to process, she painted or drew it to help.
Eventually, Schreivogl made her way to Anacortes and started working at La Vie en Rose, a bakery in town. Currier had a studio upstairs.
The two met in 1998 and started chatting about things that interested them as he stopped in for an oatmeal raisin cookie.
“After a couple years, you get to know someone,” Currier said.
When they first started talking, it wasn’t about art, but about their love for biking.
When it came time to put up a show of art at the bakery, Schreivogl said she wondered about putting up her own pieces and asked Currier for his advice.
What started off as a friendship over a cookie has turned into a lifetime of art and travel for this Anacortes couple.
They have traveled and painted in Argentina, Uruguay, Greece, France, Italy, Mexico and Canada.
In Argentina, they tried to balance learning to tango in the late nights with trying to paint in the early mornings when the light was best. In Greece, they would be painting when a local would come by with a cappucino or pastry from their shop to encourage them to keep going. In Paris, a security guard waited until Currier was done with a piece before telling him he wasn’t allowed to paint there.
“We love how art transcends language,” Schreivogl wrote in an email. “Truly universal and a great way to connect with locals.”
Painting joy
When Schreivogl is in a beautiful environment, like here on Fidalgo Island, she feels joy and wants to capture it on her canvas, she said.
“There is so much beauty,” she said. “There is joy I can see and feel around me.”
She recalled one moment when she was up on Sugarloaf Mountain with a dragonfly nearby. It inspired a whole series of dragonfly-themed paintings.
“There are these little moments that I try to express to bring others joy, too,” she said.
When she’s out painting in plein air, on location, she uses oils for her landscapes.
But Schreivogl mostly works in acrylics in her own whimsical style.
Acrylics are risk-free, she said. If she makes a mistake, she can layer on more colors and change the piece.
Oil is more finite, she said.
Occasionally, she will sketch a place from a photograph, but it’s more powerful to work on location and paint what she sees in front of her. There is an urgency that comes with painting something as it is, with the light changing and different elements coming into play, Schreivogl said.
“Sometimes you want to take your time, but sometimes that pressure is good,” she said.
Both artists still love to travel, and they have been all over, viewing the world through artists’ eyes.
For Schreivogl, the newness of a place excites her — before it has memories of other visits tied to it. She loves absorbing in their color palettes and soaking in everything there is to see.
For Currier, his favorite is always the last place they visited.
