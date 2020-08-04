Each year, the Anacortes Schools Foundation hosts an event where incoming students can pick up backpacks full of school supplies, get a haircut, pick out new clothes, take home a book and chat with community organizations.
This year, like most other events, things are looking vastly different.
The 20th anniversary of the fair (“20 years in 2020,” foundation Director Marta McClintock said) will feature instead a drive-thru format and more limited resources than years past.
The event, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 15, is a pared down version of its usual format, but it will still get supplies and resources to kids who need them, McClintock said.
Usually, between 375 and 400 students show up to the fair, she said. This year, those numbers will likely grow.
Based on a survey sent out to families, the foundation expects up to 500 students to show up to an event staffed with limited volunteers.
“We will be masked and gloved,” she said. “We are excited to be able to do this in any format.”
The organization questioned giving out backpacks this year, because the school year is starting in an online-only format, but ultimately decided to go for it, she said.
The backpacks were already paid for and something about them helps symbolize the start of the school year.
Even if kids are at home, they can keep their supplies organized in their backpacks, which can also be used when students return to school in person, she said.
Instead of visiting booths and talking to community organizations, informational sheets about area resources will be included in the free backpacks.
The haircuts and clothing donations usually offered at the event are on hold.
The majority of clothes handed out are warmer clothes and coats, McClintock said. She hopes to hold on to them and do some sort of clothing drive in the early winter so kids who need a new coat can get one.
Lunch will still be available at this year’s Ready to Learn Fair, though. The Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers Club each year bring their hot dog truck and hand out hot dogs to visiting families. They wanted to participate again this year so will be setting up their trailer and offering a drive-thru lunch option.
The foundation is also gearing up for its other fall event, the Shell fun run in September.
That event is going virtual this year and will challenge participants to walk or run two miles sometime in September.
Registration opens Aug. 17. Find information at www.asfkids.org/events/fueling-education-fun-run.html
It’s also looking at options for its annual major fundraiser Celebrate the Season, which occurs at the beginning of December.
