By Briana Alzola
The Anacortes Boat and Yacht Show is back for its first full show since May 2019 with more than 160 boats for sale, a full schedule of classes and a new partnership.
This year, the show features TrawlerFest, a national series of events that features education, gear and services and boats specifically for cruising enthusiasts.
TrawlerFest only sets up in “key cruising regions nationwide,” according to its website. This year, that includes Anacortes.
The Anacortes Boat and Yacht Show is co-owned and co-produced by the Northwest Marine Trades Association and the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce.
The show is Thursday, May 19; Friday, May 20; and Saturday, May 21. Adult admission for one day is $12 and a multiday ticket is $18. Tickets are half-off with a military discount. Children 17 and younger get in free.
The first of the boat and yacht shows here was in 2018. The show went on again in 2019, but went to a virtual show in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, it came back on a much smaller scale.
This year, things are back to full force, Northwest Marine Trade Association President and CEO George Harris said.
The group has already sold tickets to visitors in 23 states compared to a dozen or so states in previous shows, he said.
Organizers are encouraging people to check out local businesses and are offering coupons with admission.
“This should be a nice boost for business in Anacortes,” Harris said.
He called the show an “A-to-Z Boat Show.” Many businesses will showcase accessories, marine services, electronics, insurance, service and more. Boats of all sizes, both new and brokerage, also will be sold.
Because of the continuing pandemic that has some people staying closer to home, boating and other outdoor activities are more popular than ever right now, Harris said. All the boats on display at the show will be for sale, he said.
There will also be a shuttle running from the marina to where Banana Boats and Inside Passage Yacht Sales are located, to show people the various options, Harris said.
TrawlerFest is offering 28 long-format seminars across five days. The instructors range from Mike Beemer, the department chair for the Marine Maintenance Technology program at Skagit Valley College, to speakers from Florida.
The seminars cover a wide variety of subjects and start at $65 each, Harris said. Seminar tickets can be purchased day-of, but organizers strongly encourage people to sign up early.
Information and class schedule: anacortesboatandyachtshow.com
