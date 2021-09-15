Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Resident Jack Curtis (center) biked 110 miles Saturday to honor those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Curtis also set up a scholarship to benefit the children of area first responders.
Anacortes resident Jack Curtis got on his bike and pedaled 110 miles on Saturday, one mile for each of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center that fell during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Curtis, a retired Navy aviator, said he tries to take on some big physical feat each year to pass the anniversary. Doing something difficult reminds him that there are people in the world doing harder things, he said.
“It’s a way to get out of that comfort zone,” he said.
This year, he took to his bike and dedicated his ride to the first responders lost in 2001 and all those who have served since.
It wasn’t just a regular bike ride, though. Friends accompanied him on different legs, though he spent 80 or so of the 110 miles alone. As he rode back into Anacortes, along the Tommy Thompson Trail on Saturday, he was greeted by more than a dozen supporters made up of police, fire and hospital representatives.
They made their way along with police and fire escorts the rest of the way, cheering and riding alongside him as he completed the last part of his journey to Veterans Memorial Plaza at Anacortes High School.
“It was a neat way to say ‘thank you’ to those people who serve our community,” Curtis said.
About 50 people waited there to help him celebrate the end of his ride and the gift he and his family are giving to the Anacortes Schools Foundation. Curtis and his wife Josette, also retired military, set up an endowment to help provide at least one scholarship to the child of a first responder in Anacortes each year.
The scholarship will be open to anyone who is attending any type of school, including four-year universities, tech or career schools and community college, he said.
Others can also contribute to either provide more or bigger scholarships, said Marta McClintock, the foundation’s executive director. There has never been a scholarship like this with Anacortes Schools Foundation, she said.
The event was “beautiful” she said. Rain didn’t dampen spirits of anyone involved as they waved signs and balloons with “110” printed on them.
Anacortes Police Department Officer Janet Wilson, who rode the last leg of the journey with Curtis, played “taps,” and there was a moment of silence for those lost.
Crowds also took the time to walk around the Veterans Memorial Plaza and took a moment to honor those people who have given their lives, McClintock said.
“It was really special to take time in that space,” she said.
