Artist Kylie Fair Anderson has been painting professionally for three years, but contends “I’ve always been painting something.” The artist paints sunflowers onto a canvas outside the Scott Milo Gallery during the 98221 Anacortes Artist Studio Tour.
Samish artists Patt Dunn and Janis Bailey, who are brother and sister, sit before the collection of work produced by the collective Beaver Lodge Carving Circle during the 98221 Artist’s Studio Tour on Sept. 9.
Artist Joanie Schwartz, who runs the Moonwater Arts, showcases the lighting potential of glasswork she made in tribute to her late brother. The glassware is fashioned to resemble the wing of a Monarch butterfly.
Janis Bailey (right) and Pat Dunn (left) are brother and sister Samish artists. Bailey shows off some of the fine work produced by the Beaver Lodge Carving Circle during the 98221 Anacortes Artist’s Studio Tour.
The 2023 rendition of the 98221 Anacortes Artist’s Studio Tour saw art enthusiasts traverse the entirety of Fidalgo Island to enjoy the pleasantries of a wide variety of fine art on Sept. 9 and 10.
The two day event saw over 40 artists, seven of which were new to the event, and 27 studios open to the public. Colorful signage guided visitors across Fidalgo Island to studios ranging from Cap Sante to Old Town.
