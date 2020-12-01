Donors will have to drop off their red bags of food this month after A Simple Gesture canceled its Dec. 12 pickup due to current restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers are asking donors to drop off food donations outside The Salvation Army, located at 3001 R Ave.
A cart is located outside the front office doors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Thursday (except when closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.).
Anyone bringing food can bring in their red bag (replacements are inside the lobby) or a disposable bag.
Label disposable bags “ASG.”
This month’s food shortages are spaghetti sauce; jam and jelly; mac and cheese; and soups and stews.
This month’s special request is holiday foods (like stuffing, evaporated milk, cream of mushroom soup, olives and instant mashed potatoes).
Anyone who would rather give money can do so at a-simple-gesture-anacortes.square.site or by mailing a check to A Simple Gesture Anacortes, P.O. Box 1413, Anacortes, WA 98221.
