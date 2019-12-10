During its October pickup, A Simple Gesture celebrated its fourth anniversary and picked up 10,197 pounds of food for people in need.
That brings the organization’s four-year total to just over 215,000 pounds.
The food, when picked up by volunteers, goes to the food bank at the Salvation Army of Anacortes.
The next pickup is Saturday.
Red bags full of food and other donations should be out on porches by 9 a.m.
A Simple Gesture is asking for a few things in specific that the food bank is lacking right now. They have shortages on cereal, granola bars, kids’ snacks, peanut butter and jelly, meals-in-a-can, canned fruit and rice. Candied yams and instant potatoes are also in short supply.
If anyone would like to sign up for A Simple Gesture, email asimplegestureanacortes@gmail.com.
Anyone who cannot put the red bags out for the Saturday pickup should email to schedule a make-up collection on Sunday, Dec. 15, or Monday, Dec. 16.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.