Between Thanksgiving day and Dec. 15, A Simple Gesture donors dropped off more than 9,160 pounds of food at The Salvation Army food bank.
A Simple Gesture also received monetary donations and, according to the organization, were able to buy:
• 94 supplemental Christmas food bags for families whose kids are served by Food To Go.
• Extra food assistance through Meals on Wheels for homebound seniors in Anacortes.
• Thanksgiving meals for Cap Sante High School families.
• Thanksgiving and Christmas meats for families at the Anacortes Family Center.
• Christmas meats for The Salvation Army food bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.