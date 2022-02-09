A Simple Gesture drivers will be out to pick up red bags from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

When drivers take the filled red bags, they will leave empty ones for the next time. Bags should be out by 9 a.m.

Email asimplegestureanacortes@gmail.com to be skipped or for more information.

Anyone who can’t get the bags out on Feb. 12 can drop donations off at The Salvation Army, 3001 R Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday (closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch).

Current needs are peanut butter, jelly, protein drinks, cereal, boxed milk, spaghetti sauce, pork and beans, top ramen and saltine crackers.

Also needed are baby diapers, baby wipes, shampoo and conditioner.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.