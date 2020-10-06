Volunteers with A Simple Gesture will drive around Anacortes Saturday for the organization’s October pickup.
The group has been collecting food every two months for five years this October and has brought in more than 265,000 pounds of food and personal items.
The food goes to the Salvation Army food bank, as well as several Red Bag Pantries around town.
Current food shortages include peanut butter (in small containers), canned fruit, canned green beans and veggies, soup, cream soups, ramen and meals-in-a-can.
Also this month, A Simple Gesture is holding its annual granola bar collection for the Food-to-Go program, which helps provide lunches to those students who need extra food to get through the weekend.
Anyone who is not going to be available for pickup on Saturday can email asimplegestureanacortes@gmail.com to cancel pickup.
Everyone else should put donations in their reusable red bag on their porch by 9 a.m. Saturday.
There aren’t makeup days right now, due to safety precautions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who misses out Saturday can deliver their goods directly to the Salvation Army. There is a cart outside the door for drop-offs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday at 3001 R Ave.
