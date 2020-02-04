Drivers from A Simple Gesture will be out Sunday, Feb. 8, for the first pickup of 2020.
Red bags should be out on porches by 9 a.m. Tax receipts will be emailed later in the day.
Anyone who will be out of town can schedule a makeup day on Sunday or Monday, Feb. 10.
Shortage items include crackers, jelly, peanut butter, tuna fish, canned meats, baked beans, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, canned fruit and meals-in-a-can.
This month’s special request is for senior-friendly items (like incontinence pads, nutrient shakes and Spam).
To participate, sign up via
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.