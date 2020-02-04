Drivers from A Simple Gesture will be out Sunday, Feb. 8, for the first pickup of 2020.

Red bags should be out on porches by 9 a.m. Tax receipts will be emailed later in the day.

Anyone who will be out of town can schedule a makeup day on Sunday or Monday, Feb. 10.

Shortage items include crackers, jelly, peanut butter, tuna fish, canned meats, baked beans, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, canned fruit and meals-in-a-can.

This month’s special request is for senior-friendly items (like incontinence pads, nutrient shakes and Spam).

To participate, sign up via

asimplegestureanacortes@gmail.com.

