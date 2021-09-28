Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
A Simple Gesture volunteers will be out Saturday, Oct. 9, for a pickup that will mark the six-year anniversary of the food-gathering nonprofit.
Since it began, A Simple Gesture has collected more than 310,000 total pounds of food for those in need, not counting the additional personal and hygiene items.
Volunteers pick up the red bags of food every two months to help stock the Salvation Army food bank.
For the October pickup, organizers are asking for jams and jellies, tuna, soup, chili, canned cranberries, gravy, canned corn, canned green beans, gelatin, tissues, paper towels and toilet paper.
Frozen hams and turkeys can be dropped off at the food bank at 3001 R Ave. The office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday (except for lunch), with a cart inside the door. Regular donations can also be left on the cart. There are no make-up pickup days this time.
A Simple Gesture is hosting its annual granola bar collection for the Food to Go program, which provides bags of food each weekend to students in need.
A Simple Gesture also accepts cash donations to its Square website at a-simple-gesture-anacortes.square.site or check, payable to A Simple Gesture - Anacortes, mailed to P.O. Box 1413, Anacortes, WA 98221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.