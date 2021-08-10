It’s time again for A Simple Gesture volunteers to pick up red bags full of food at homes across Anacortes.
The group will be out Saturday to pick up donations.
Pickups are once every two months. Bags should be out by 9 a.m.
Anyone who misses Saturday’s pickup should drop the food off directly at the Salvation Army. A cart is outside at 3001 R Ave.
Current needs for donations are protein drinks (like Ensure), crackers in plastic sleeves, canned meats, beans, peas, mayonnaise, Hamburgery Helper, boxed rice and pasta dinners and soups other than chicken noodle.
The food bank does not currently need spaghetti sauce, granola bars, dry pasta, canned fruit, ramen, tomato sauce, mac and cheese, pork and beans, chicken noodle soup or tuna.
Other needs include personal care items like shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, body wash, dish soap, toothbrushes, toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, feminine hygiene products and small containers of laundry detergent.
Information: asimplegestureanacortes@gmail.com
