Due to community support of Mermen of Anacortes Contest, the Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women was able to up their annual scholarships from four to six. The group handed out $7,500 to women in the community.
Scholarships go to women who are enrolled in college and need help finishing their degrees.
April Davis is attending Western Washington University and plans to earn a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology. Her goal is to obtain a master’s degree and become a certified physician assistant.
Elizabeth Braatz is a student at Western Oregon University, majoring in criminal justice with a minor in legal studies. She plans to go to law school, then become a civil rights attorney.
Erin Wolfswinkel has been a paraprofessional at Island View Elementary for five years and began pursuing her master’s degree in elementary education through Western Governor’s University in January. She hopes to teach in a local elementary school.
Sophie Riley is a second-year student at University of San Diego working on a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in English. She plans to attend medical school to become a pediatrician.
Allison Schuh has a double major in modern dance and environmental studies at University of Utah. She is interested in researching community resilience through personal connections to land and movement. She hopes to pursue graduate degrees to combine her understanding of trauma processing and dance to create programs for community care and resilience.
Anna Prewitt is attending Pomona College where she is studying chemistry and journalism as well as volunteering and experiencing the outdoors. She plans to pursue a doctorate and eventually become a professor in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
