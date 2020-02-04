The Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women is offering $2,000 and $1,000 scholarships to women who are in an undergraduate or graduate degree program, or a vocational certification program. The deadline for application is April 3.
The woman must either be an Anacortes High School graduate or have resided on Fidalgo Island or Guemes Island for the past three years. Previous applicants and recipients of AAUW scholarships may apply; however, these scholarships are not available to high school seniors or college freshmen.
The AAUW Scholarship Committee will consider the following selection criteria: commitment to education and career goals, experiences related to achieving goals, GPA and academic history, strength of references, financial need and personal contributions to fund education and community service.
Information: www.anacortes-wa.aauw.net
