Seven students recently received awards for their achievements in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math from the Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women.
Four eighth-grade girls from Anacortes Middle School each received a certificate and a $100 award.
Math awards went to Keira Hines and Kaela Stevens, and science awards went to Aleena Aipperspach and Aileen Kim.
Three seniors each received $1,500 scholarships. Ava Hawkins has been very involved with the yearbook at Anacortes High School and plans to attend UC Berkeley. Anna Prewitt will attend Pomona College to pursue her interests in chemistry and English. Grace Hill plans to attend Scripps College to major in economics or environmental science. All three previously received STEM awards as eighth-graders.
Information: anacortes-wa.aauw.net/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.