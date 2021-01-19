The Anacortes Branch of the American Association of University Women is offering $2,000 and $1,000 scholarships to women who are in an undergraduate or graduate degree program, or a vocational certification program.
The woman must either be an Anacortes High School graduate or have resided on Fidalgo Island or Guemes Island for the past three years. Previous applicants and recipients of AAUW scholarships may apply; however, it is not available to high school seniors or those applying for their freshman year.
The deadline for application is April 9.
Applications are available at www.anacortes-wa.aauw.net. Email aauwanacortes@gmail.com with questions. Paper copies of the application are also available through the Anacortes Public Library.
