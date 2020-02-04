 

 

The Anacortes American Association of University Women will host a panel discussion called “Women at the Bar: Women Lawyers Across the Years.”

The event will feature retired Skagit County Superior Court Judge Susan Cook (the first female Superior Court judge in Skagit County), Skagit County District Court Commissioner Jenifer Howson, Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Kaholokula, Skagit County Superior Court Judge Laura Riquelme and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Flynn.

The event is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Anacortes Library. A social time starts at 6:30 p.m.

