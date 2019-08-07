As the sun shined down and more than 270 vendors showcased their various wares, an estimated 100,000 people walked downtown Anacortes, shopping, eating and experiencing art at the annual Anacortes Arts Festival.
While counts are preliminary, an estimated $1.3 to $1.4 million exchanged hands this weekend as people bought art, food and beer.
That’s a small bump up from last year, festival Executive Director Meredith McIlmoyle said.
Each vendor pays a booth fee, plus a percentage of sales, to the festival. That money goes toward the festival’s operating budget and to various community groups. The festival will give about $65,000 back in the form of grants to Anacortes-based community and youth art projects this year.
The feedback from this year’s festival has been very positive, McIlmoyle said.
The word that has been brought up the most times?
“Joyful,” she said. “People really enjoyed themselves and had a good time.”
People in general seemed to have a great time this year, praising festival staff for its new positioning of vendor booths, aimed at creating extra space, the fun music and new booths.
Each year, a jury decides which vendors can come to the festival that year. This year, they chose several of what McIlmoyle called “high-end crafts.” The leatherworkers, woodworkers and jewelry makers were plentiful and brought with them a fun vibe, she said.
Many created art in their booths, including Best of Fest winner Mark Thomas. That award goes to someone who has a great product, presents themselves well while chatting with the judges and the crowds, and who displays their wares in the best way.
These artists were interacting with visitors and demonstrating techniques.
It called back to when there were more crafts at the festival, McIlmoyle said.
Not every part of the festival brought about happiness, though. The Regeneration Project’s “Say Their Names” installation was a highlight for many people as they stood, reflected and read messages about victims of gun violence.
The installation featured a cairn made of hundreds of rocks, all inscribed with the names of people killed in mass shootings.
A portion of the display listed the names of those killed since the cairn was installed about a week and a half ago, including the more than 30 killed just this weekend in different mass shootings.
“It was a powerful place for people to pause for a moment,” McIlmoyle said.
People have stopped her on the street and in the grocery store to thank her for including the piece in this year’s festival. People connected with it in such a big way, she said.
They especially liked the ability to add a note to the nearby chalkboard.
“It’s so important to allow people to express their feelings,” McIlmoyle said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.