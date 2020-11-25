Take the classic story of Scrooge, Bob Cratchitt and Tiny Tim, add in a dash of “The Night Before Christmas” and a visit from Santa, put it all online, and you have a new show from Anacortes Community Theatre.
The theater’s fifth virtual offering this year is a 1940s-themed radio show version of “A Christmas Carol.”
The show takes place at a radio station, director Willow McLaughlin said. Actors will be dressed up like they are coming into the radio station in the 1940s to record their radio show version of the classic story.
“Everyone gets to be these over-the-top radio personalities, which is a lot of fun,” she said.
The show also features 1940s commercials and The Holly Trio, a group of singers who will perform holiday classics and Santa Claus.
One character, played by Michelle Stahl-Prud’homme, is providing the foley sound effects. That means creating sound effects like wind, footsteps and other sounds, in practical ways. Those sound effects are easy to find digitally, but it takes away some of the magic of someone actually creating them during the show, McLaughlin said.
Tickets are available now for $20. Each ticket receives access to a virtual showing of the play, which can be seen in the evenings on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and on Sunday afternoons from Nov. 27 to Dec. 19.
Visit acttheatre.com.
McLaughlin adapted the script, and though she’s written things around the story before, this time she sat down with the original and really soaked it in. She said she paid particular attention to the narrator, played in this version by Don Brady.
Charles Dickens, the author of “A Christmas Carol,” is often bleak in his writing. Despite the sad parts, this story also has some humor in it, McLaughlin said. She tried to capture that in her version.
The cast is made up of 10 people, but several of them play multiple parts, McLaughlin said. The actors are Stahl-Prud’homme, Brady, Fin Gross, Charles Michel, Elizabeth Lundquist, Joshua Sharpe, Mike Jenkins, Kelly Visten, Liz Lovelett, Anthony Gegen and Nikolai Bannister. The singers are Katie Jennings, Tim McLaughlin, Karen Pollack, Susie Pollino, Kendra Moore and Cali Swain.
Sharpe plays several characters, including Scrooge’s nephew Fred, the ghost of Jacob Marley and Fezziwig.
Sharpe said he has enjoyed the story of “A Christmas Carol” since he was young and read it with his grandpa. Back then, he would walk around and pretend to be Scrooge, grumpy at everyone. Now, he said he’s enjoying taking on some lighter, happier parts.
“I’ve always loved to do voices,” he said.
Taking on several characters can be difficult, especially when presented as a radio show, where it’s all about the voice.
The best way to do that is to really dig into the characters, instead of just trying to do “wacky voices,” Sharpe said.
Charles Michel, who has been active in the New York theater scene his entire career, is staying in Anacortes for a few years right now with his husband. He said they picked Anacortes for a variety of reasons, including its vibrant community theater scene.
When Michel was a teenager, he started reading “A Christmas Carol” at exactly midnight on Christmas Eve, when the action in the book starts. The goal, he said, was to finish by morning.
As he read, he fell in love with the characters and said he looks forward to lending his voice acting experience to the characters in this version.
He will take on the role of Scrooge, but he didn’t stop there. He invented a new character. Because the show is presented as a group of old-timey radio personalities putting on the story of “A Christmas Carol,” Michel said he can play the role of a radio actor from the 1940s who is playing Scrooge. It helps bring depth to his Scrooge character, he said.
Lovelett is taking on several characters in the show and presenting a commercial. This production, which had virtual rehearsals and one day of filming instead of weeks of performances, fit perfectly into her busy schedule, she said. She has wanted to dip her toes back into the theater for years, not having done any since college.
This was a great fit, she said.
It’s also a great time to support the arts, which are struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“I want to thank people for supporting the arts,” she said.
Because of distancing guidelines, each person was recording their part at separate times. Then, McLaughlin edits the videos to bring them together.
That can be a little difficult when it comes to dialog, McLaughlin said. They combatted that problem by rehearsing each scene several times via Zoom. That way, the actors knew how the other actors would say their lines.
During filming, a masked McLaughlin (from a distance) read the lines of the missing people and then edited her own voice out.
This show brings new challenges, just like all of them this year, McLaughlin said. When the COVID-19 pandemic started closing things down in March, ACT shifted to virtual shows, but kept up with its six-show season. The season will continue online next year, McLaughlin said. Live, in-person performances will resume as regulations allow.
The theater is taking proposals from people who want to put on smaller shows next year, McLaughlin said. Tickets will be sold show-by-show, instead of as a season.
As someone involved in the theater, Sharpe said he’s glad ACT is taking on virtual shows and producing theatrical productions for people.
“I’ve missed theater in general,” he said.
