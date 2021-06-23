At the beginning of “The Last Five Years,” Cathy is heartbroken, and Jamie is falling in love.
At the end, Cathy is feeling that first rush of happy feelings, and Jamie is watching everything fall apart.
The musical explores a five-year relationship between the two, with a twist. Jamie’s story is told in chronological order, and Cathy’s is told in the opposite way.
The two meet only once during the music, at their wedding in the middle.
Cathy and Jamie’s story (played by Katie Jennings and Shawn Steiner) will be told in the latest Anacortes Community Theatre virtual play, opening Friday. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. June 25 and 26, and July 1, 2 and 3; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27.
Tickets are $15 for individuals and $30 for a household at acttheatre.com.
The show has only two characters who aren’t on stage at the same time most of the time, so it worked perfectly for a show filming under COVID-19 restrictions, Director Taylor Bannister said.
By the time the cast came together at one rehearsal, everyone was vaccinated and could be together, she said.
A lot of work went into the production, Bannister said. The actors recorded their songs first at a recording studio run by volunteer Jim Reeder, then sang them live while filming scenes on stage.
Steiner said it was his first time in a recording studio, and it was a powerful experience to hear what his voice could sound like.
The story is beautiful and filled with great music, Bannister said.
Bannister said she presented this show because it’s one of her favorite shows of all time.
The way it’s told is interesting and really taps into the emotions of its characters, she said.
“It’s definitely a drama,” Bannister said.
This could be the last virtual show presented by the theater, and watching it is a great way to show support, Jennings said.
The theater has presented shows virtually since mid-2020, well before many theaters, she said. Watching this show online offers a closer look at the actors and an increased sense of intimacy with the story, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.