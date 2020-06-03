Theaters across the country are remaining dark because of the COVID-19 pandemic and theater groups are finding new ways to bring the performing arts to their audiences.
At Anacortes Community Theater, the shows are going online. Starting Friday, the theater’s next play will be offered online until June 27 — in the evenings from Thursday to Saturday and afternoon on Sunday.
The play “Shooting Star,” written by Stephen Dietz, is a show featuring two college lovers who run into each other years later in an airport, director Beth Greatorex said.
When it came to casting, the theater had to find actors who live together, to help keep up social distance between people who aren’t from the same household.
“Who better to play ex-lovers than a married couple?” Greatorex said.
The actors are Phil Prud’homme and Michelle Stahl-Prud’homme.
The 40-minute show is perfect for the current situation because it offers a small cast with minimal sets and props, Greatorex said. The costumes will come from the actors’ closets.
It’s a short play with wonderful character development and is a lot of fun to watch, Greatorex said.
“It will be really nostalgic for people,” she said. “Sometimes in college, you think things are the be-all and end-all, but then you move on.”
Stahl-Prud’homme said it’s about looking back over your life, including things that didn’t work out like you planned.
“It’s a great reminder to not judge yourself too harshly,” she said. “Be in the present and allow for growth and development without regret.”
A lot of emotions come up in the show, Prud’homme said, including “love, loss, regret, forgiveness and letting go.”
Greatorex has been holding rehearsals via videochat with the actors as they prepare for filming.
“It has been a unique directing experience,” she said.
The pair are experienced actors and have leadership and directorial experience of their own, so they have been able to take a lot of the direction into their own hands, Greatorex said.
The show will be filmed on the Anacortes Community Theatre stage with a limited crew, all distant from each other, she said.
The play is being offered in a virtual format but will still requires viewers to buy tickets for a certain showing. The ticket will come with a password (changed each day) that will allow the viewer to access the video recording for only a set time.
Tickets are $20 at acttheatre.com
Ticketholders visit www.acttheatre.com/virtual-production to stream the show. The video is available from 5:30-10:30 p.m. for evening shows and noon-5 p.m. for matinees.
“You are still experiencing it at the same time as other people,” Greatorex said.
That gives it the same sort of live-entertainment feel, she said.
Buying a ticket and seeing the show is a way to support the theater, which is experiencing the financial hardships of the pandemic like all performing arts communities across the country, Greatorex said.
Stahl-Prud’homme said the cast and crew are working to create an entertaining piece and that she and Prud’homme are happy to be testing out a new delivery system of theater.
“It’s going to be something of an adventure,” she said.
