The March sisters listen to their mother read news from their father, who is out fighting in the Civil War, during a rehearsal for “Little Women: The Musical.” Actors are (from left) Lucy Price, Emily Castle, Karen Pollack, Sierra Jones and Katie Wagenbach.
The stories told in “Little Women: The Musical” are from the late 1800s, but many of their themes and the struggles the young women come across are very relevant to today’s world, Director Tom Ochiai said.
The musical follows the coming-of-age story of Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth March who grow and eventually get married and head into the world. It deals with the Civil War, with death of a close loved one and with trying to make it in a world dominated by men.
The production will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, from Oct. 28-Nov. 20, at Anacortes Community Theater. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit acttheatre.com.
Ochiai said he started planning for this show a couple of years ago, just as his daughter was about to graduate from high school. The pandemic pushed the show back by a few years, and now Ochiai’s daughter is studying the male-dominated field of mechanical engineering in college.
Jo March tries to be a writer in a world where women didn’t get as far, Ochiai said. The themes are still relevant today, he said.
To help highlight the push for women’s rights and the strong women throughout history that made a difference, Ochiai is printing 25 large posters of important historical women to fill the theater lobby.
“Little Women,” based on the book by Louisa May Alcott, is an important one to showcase that history, he said.
It also has a beautiful story and one that audiences may love to see come alive, he said.
The story is changed as dialogue is cut down and songs added, Ochiai said.
“That distillation gives his musical a life of its own, separate from the book,” he said.
The musical director is Jennifer Campbell, and each of the main characters has their own song.
In the musical, Lucy Price plays Jo, Sierra Jones is Beth, Emily Castle is Meg and Katie Wagenbach is Amy.
Wagenbach said she was looking to get back into theater after the pandemic and saw the movie, so she felt drawn to this story.
This is a family-based story and one with a message of supporting women that is so true to life even in this time period, she said.
“It’s really beautiful, and we need that right now,” she said.
